'When he's fit and playing well he's a huge asset' - Mattie Kenny excited by prospects for 'comeback kid' Schutte

MATTIE KENNY knows all about the value of a fit and firing Mark Schutte - the towering target man helped to deliver a brace of All-Ireland club titles for Cuala (and Kenny) in recent seasons.

And maybe that explains why an otherwise mundane Walsh Cup game in Mullingar may carry some priceless significance for the Dublin hurlers in the coming season.

Schutte started and finished last Sunday's eight-point victory over Westmeath. But leaving aside the 0-2 he scored or the hard yards he clocked, his very presence was something of a milestone.

It was the 27-year-old's first competitive outing for the Sky Blue hurlers since July, 2016.

Between marathon club campaigns with Cuala, his two-year switch to Jim Gavin's Dublin footballers, and the injury travails of 2019, he hadn't played a single minute for Ger Cunningham (2017), Pat Gilroy (2018) or Kenny this season.

In what proved an abortive 2019 hurling comeback, Schutte missed all of this year's league with a persistent foot injury that required surgery. And then, having returned to training and reportedly pushing hard for a championship recall against Kilkenny, he suffered more injury heartbreak that ended his inter-county season.

"We had him back going well in that March/April time, and unfortunately he came down on the ground and dislocated his shoulder so he had to have another operation again," Kenny explained after Sunday's win in Westmeath.

"Mark is a very professional guy. Since I've been with him, he's had a couple of unfortunate injuries but he gets back in there and gets it sorted out and he's very diligent on his rehab.

"Over the course of a career you'd expect it all to level out. The last few years were fragmented enough for him - but when he's fit and playing well he's a huge asset. We've got to get him back to that.

"Mark says it himself, fitness-wise and hurling-wise, he's not sharp at the moment. But for the year 2020, our aim is trying to get our squad healthy and injury-free and the hurling will come along again."

Schutte wasn't originally named to start in Mullingar but was parachuted in before throw-in. "He was anxious to get a run-around," his manager confirmed. "What great value (is there) for a hurler in December, you know? But for him it was great to go out and get 70 minutes under his belt."

Schutte wasn't the only 'comeback kid' keen to leave a pre-Christmas calling card.

Donal Burke stepped away last spring to concentrate on his final year degree exams and then spent his summer in Boston. But the Na Fianna sharpshooter marked his return with 0-8 (five from play) in Dublin's Walsh Cup opener.

"He's one of these forwards with a real eye for goal. He was an outstanding underage hurler for Dublin and Na Fianna growing up and he's matured into a good senior hurler now and it's good to have him back in the squad and we'll hopefully get a big year out of him," said Kenny.

The Dubs boss was equally enthused by the debut of Down 'import' Lorcan McMullan, who made a seamless transition from the Kilmacud midfield cockpit, scoring 0-3.

"He came into our pre-season training squad," Kenny reported. "It was an opportunity to look at Lorcan, along with a few other guys which made it worthwhile.

"He's energetic, he's 'buzzy' around the pitch. He's a very positive young man and that comes out in his hurling as well. He's always trying to do the right thing and it'll be interesting to see how he develops in the coming months."

Another of Kilmacud's 'foreign legion' - Cork native Marc Howard - was listed to start but didn't feature.

Online Editors