| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Whatever happened to Banner county’s ‘golden generation’?

Clare’s dramatic fall-off raises questions about the overall standard in 2013 – they didn’t win a single Munster SHC game in 2014-’15-’16

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Cork's Shane O'Neill in the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Limerick, led by captain Eamonn Grimes, parade behind the Artane Band ahead of 1973 All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Cork's Shane O'Neill in the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay. Photo: Sportsfile

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Cork's Shane O'Neill in the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick, led by captain Eamonn Grimes, parade behind the Artane Band ahead of 1973 All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

Limerick, led by captain Eamonn Grimes, parade behind the Artane Band ahead of 1973 All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny. Photo: Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

/

Clare's Shane O'Donnell in action against Cork's Shane O'Neill in the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay. Photo: Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

22. CLARE 2013 There was something freakish about ‘Championship 2013’ from start to finish. For only the second time since the All-Ireland qualifiers were introduced in 1997, neither the Leinster (Dublin) nor Munster (Limerick) champions reached the final. That wasn’t the only unusual feature. Dublin beat injury-hit Kilkenny for the first time in the championship since 1942, winning a Leinster semi-final replay by four points before demolishing Galway (2-25 to 2-13) in the final. It was quite a double-hit by Dublin against the 2012 All-Ireland champions and beaten finalists. Cork beat Clare by eight points in the Munster semi-final, but lost the final to Limerick by nine points. Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s crew had Patrick Horgan sent off by referee James McGrath on a straight red late in the first half. Horgan appealed what was a harsh call and was cleared to return for the All-Ireland quarter-final. Neither the Munster semi-final nor final produced a goal, another unusual feature in a quirky campaign. It was goalless too in the Cork-Kilkenny All-Ireland quarter-final, which the Rebels won by five points. As if to underline that 2013 had taken on an odd personality, that game witnessed the curious sight of Henry Shefflin being sent off on a second yellow card by referee Barry Kelly just before half-time. It summed up Kilkenny’s season. As in Horgan’s case, it was a harsh decision, which was later overturned on appeal. Not that it was of any value to Kilkenny, who badly missed him in a game which they lost by five points. Questions abounded ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals. Would Kilkenny have retained the Leinster title if Shefflin were available? Would they have beaten Cork if he hadn’t been sent off? Would Cork have beaten Limerick (it was level when Horgan was sent off) if they hadn’t been a man down for the entire second half?

The semi-finals saw rejuvenated Clare power past Limerick, winning by seven points while Cork ended Dublin’s ambitions of reaching the final for the first time in 1961.
It left two teams, who had been beaten by a combined total of 17 points in the Munster championship, lining up for the final.
Having beaten Clare quite comfortably in Munster, Cork looked well-placed to land the All-Ireland title for the first time since 2005, but as often happens with re-matches, this one took on a completely different complexion to the original, with Clare the better side for most of the way. Indeed, it wasn’t until stoppage time in the second half that Cork nudged in front for the first time off a Horgan free before Clare corner-back Domhnall O’ Donovan shot a spectacular equaliser.
The replay was all about Shane O’Donnell. Told he was starting only a few hours before the start, he delivered one of the great All-Ireland final performances, scoring 3-3 from play as Clare ran out 5-16 to 3-16 winners. It was a remarkable finish to a season where they started as fifth favourites for the title behind Kilkenny, Tipperary, Galway, and Cork. It was an unexpected bonanza for Clare and since they had won successive All-Ireland U-21 titles in 2012-’13 (they made it a treble in 2014), it was assumed that the so-called ‘golden generation’ would expand the senior haul considerably over the following years.
Not so. They didn’t win a single Munster championship game in 2014-’15-’16 and didn’t reach another All-Ireland semi-final until 2018.
That dramatic fall-off raises questions about the overall standard in 2013. The high-scoring and the drama in both the All-Ireland final draw and replay made two very entertaining games, but was it a case of two poor defences unable to close off the approach routes?
Given Clare’s decline over the following seasons, it’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that they won a sub-standard championship – hence their bottom place in our rankings.
FACT: Clare won five games in the 2013 championship, one more than they won in the 2014-’15-’16-’17 campaigns combined.

Most Watched

Privacy