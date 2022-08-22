Whatever happened to Banner county’s ‘golden generation’?

22. CLARE 2013 There was something freakish about ‘Championship 2013’ from start to finish. For only the second time since the All-Ireland qualifiers were introduced in 1997, neither the Leinster (Dublin) nor Munster (Limerick) champions reached the final. That wasn’t the only unusual feature. Dublin beat injury-hit Kilkenny for the first time in the championship since 1942, winning a Leinster semi-final replay by four points before demolishing Galway (2-25 to 2-13) in the final. It was quite a double-hit by Dublin against the 2012 All-Ireland champions and beaten finalists. Cork beat Clare by eight points in the Munster semi-final, but lost the final to Limerick by nine points. Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s crew had Patrick Horgan sent off by referee James McGrath on a straight red late in the first half. Horgan appealed what was a harsh call and was cleared to return for the All-Ireland quarter-final. Neither the Munster semi-final nor final produced a goal, another unusual feature in a quirky campaign. It was goalless too in the Cork-Kilkenny All-Ireland quarter-final, which the Rebels won by five points. As if to underline that 2013 had taken on an odd personality, that game witnessed the curious sight of Henry Shefflin being sent off on a second yellow card by referee Barry Kelly just before half-time. It summed up Kilkenny’s season. As in Horgan’s case, it was a harsh decision, which was later overturned on appeal. Not that it was of any value to Kilkenny, who badly missed him in a game which they lost by five points. Questions abounded ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals. Would Kilkenny have retained the Leinster title if Shefflin were available? Would they have beaten Cork if he hadn’t been sent off? Would Cork have beaten Limerick (it was level when Horgan was sent off) if they hadn’t been a man down for the entire second half?

The semi-finals saw rejuvenated Clare power past Limerick, winning by seven points while Cork ended Dublin’s ambitions of reaching the final for the first time in 1961.

It left two teams, who had been beaten by a combined total of 17 points in the Munster championship, lining up for the final.

Having beaten Clare quite comfortably in Munster, Cork looked well-placed to land the All-Ireland title for the first time since 2005, but as often happens with re-matches, this one took on a completely different complexion to the original, with Clare the better side for most of the way. Indeed, it wasn’t until stoppage time in the second half that Cork nudged in front for the first time off a Horgan free before Clare corner-back Domhnall O’ Donovan shot a spectacular equaliser.

The replay was all about Shane O’Donnell. Told he was starting only a few hours before the start, he delivered one of the great All-Ireland final performances, scoring 3-3 from play as Clare ran out 5-16 to 3-16 winners. It was a remarkable finish to a season where they started as fifth favourites for the title behind Kilkenny, Tipperary, Galway, and Cork. It was an unexpected bonanza for Clare and since they had won successive All-Ireland U-21 titles in 2012-’13 (they made it a treble in 2014), it was assumed that the so-called ‘golden generation’ would expand the senior haul considerably over the following years.

Not so. They didn’t win a single Munster championship game in 2014-’15-’16 and didn’t reach another All-Ireland semi-final until 2018.

That dramatic fall-off raises questions about the overall standard in 2013. The high-scoring and the drama in both the All-Ireland final draw and replay made two very entertaining games, but was it a case of two poor defences unable to close off the approach routes?

Given Clare’s decline over the following seasons, it’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that they won a sub-standard championship – hence their bottom place in our rankings.

FACT: Clare won five games in the 2013 championship, one more than they won in the 2014-’15-’16-’17 campaigns combined.

21. LIMERICK 1973

It’s entirely possible that the destination of the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1973 was decided as much by what happened in Kilkenny in the eight-week gap between the Leinster final and the All-Ireland final as on the day itself.

Back then, the Leinster and Munster champions received a bye into the final every second year (Galway played the All-Ireland ‘B’ champions to provide one semi-finalist). For some strange reason, the Leinster final was played on the second Sunday in July, two months ahead of the All-Ireland final. It was bizarre scheduling.

The long wait meant lots of club games and, in Kilkenny’s case in 1973, it also involved a Walsh Cup semi-final and final in August.

Club action cost them corner-back, Jim Treacy and even deeper trouble visited in the Walsh Cup final on August 5 against Wexford when Eddie Keher, one of the greatest forwards in history, broke his collarbone.

Kilkenny were already resigned to being without left half-back, Eamonn Morrissey who emigrated to Australia three weeks before the final. Surprisingly, there’s no record of Kilkenny having made any great effort to delay his departure until after the final. His replacement was one Brian Cody, who captained the minors to All-Ireland success in 1972.

The run of bad luck continued. Kieran Purcell was hit by appendicitis and captain, Pat Delaney, was laid low with flu the week before the final. Purcell came on at half-time but was a long way short of full power. Truly, it had been a horrible August for Kilkenny.

By the time they lined up for the final, the odds had swung decisively in Limerick’s direction. They had beaten Tipperary by a point in the Munster final, the winner scored by Richie Bennis off a ‘70’ (as it was at the time).

It brought his total to 1-5 in an 80-minute game which Limerick won by 6-7 to 2-18. It was Limerick’s first Munster title success since 1955.

With Kilkenny being undermined from all angles, it presented Limerick with a great opportunity which they duly took, winning the final by seven points after pulling away in the second half.

“In view of the handicaps that bore down on Kilkenny, the absence at the start of Eddie Keher, Kieran Purcell and Jim Treacy (he didn’t mention Eamonn Morrissey) Limerick had to win by a respectable margin to make it authentic. They did that and the victory would been more indelibly hallmarked had not the new champions squandered many golden chances of points,” wrote John D Hickey in the Irish Independent.

Nobody queried Limerick’s superiority but there’s no doubt their task was made a lot easier by Kilkenny’s run of bad luck. Keher, in particular, was a major loss.

A year later, the same pairing lined up for the final, only this time Kilkenny had Keher, Treacy and Purcell back on duty. The difference was enormous.

Keher scored 1-11 (1-7 from frees) as Kilkenny accelerated in the second half, eventually winning by 3-19 to 1-13.

“The scoreboard seemed to me to err on the side of leniency towards the beaten team who could scarcely have demurred had they finished more than 12 points in arrears.

“In the second half, Limerick fell to pieces,” wrote Hickey in the Irish Independent.

Limerick’s 1973 All-Ireland SHC success – they beat Clare, Tipperary, London and Kilkenny – was well-deserved but questions have always persisted on the impact Kilkenny’s absentee list had on the outcome of the final.

FACT: Limerick full-back, Pat Hartigan, was chosen at full-back on the hurling All-Stars in each of the first five years (1971-’75) of the scheme.