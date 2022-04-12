Mikie Dwyer of Wexford in action against Jack Grealish and Adrian Tuohey of Galway during the recent Allianz Hurling League match. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

The Leinster hurling championship gets underway this weekend with Galway's visit to Wexford. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Wexford Park Stadium with a 4.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Arena from 4.00pm and will be streamed on the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Three Liam MacCarthys in a row would put Limerick alongside the greats of any era – but the pack are closing up behind. Dermot Crowe and Kilkenny great Eddie Brennan have previewed the Championship for you.

The sides last met in February in an Allianz League clash that Darragh Egan's side took on a 2-15 to 0-15 score.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Galway are 4/7 favourites with Wexford 7/4 and the draw 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.