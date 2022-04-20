Liam Og McGovern of Wexford in action against Conor Burke of Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Dublin travel to Wexford this weekend in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Wexford Park with a 5.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Wexford boss Darragh Egan has confirmed the fitness of both Pádraig Foley and Liam Óg McGovern but Paul Morris and Rory Higgins miss out with both facing knee surgery.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage from 4.30pm. The game will also be streamed live on the Sky Go app.

Dublin got their campaign off to a winning start against Laois on Saturday while Wexford and Galway played out a draw.

What are the match odds?

Wexford are favourites at 8/13 with the Dubs 13/8 and the draw after 70 minutes 8/1.

What are the managers saying?

Darragh Egan:

Mattie Kenny:

“It was our execution that let us down.

“We hit 18 wides. When you are missing chances like that, you are always going to let the opposition stay in the game. And Laois were in that game right till the end.

“Wexford are a very fit, hard-running team, so we know it’s a big task for us.”