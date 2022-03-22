Rory O’Connor of Wexford celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A win over Cork. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Waterford and Wexford face off this weekend in their Allianz Hurling League semi-final clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place on neutral ground at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny with a 3.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 with a 3.30pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

"It doesn’t always have to be nuanced. Sometimes, even the most subjective debates, like who the league’s best player has been at this pre-semi-final stage, can have a straightforward winner."

Conor McKeon has been making the case that Wexford's Rory O'Connor is the player of the league so far.

And we have reports on both Waterford's defeat to Kilkenny and Wexford's win over Cork from the final round of group games.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Despite Sunday's defeat in what was a dead rubber, Cork's previous good form has them favourites at 8/13 with Kilkenny 13/8 and the draw after 70 minutes 8/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you the latest quotes from Liam Cahill and Darragh Egan before the game.