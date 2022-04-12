Waterford's Conor Prunty lifts the cup after their Allianz HL Division 1 final victory over Cork at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Munster hurling championship gets underway this weekend with Tipperary's visit to newly crowned league champions Waterford. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Walsh Park with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Tipperary forward Séamus Callanan's potential championship participation is in further doubt because of an infection in the bone that he broke in his hand last month.

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 1.00pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Three Liam MacCarthys in a row would put Limerick alongside the greats of any era – but the pack are closing up behind. Dermot Crowe and Kilkenny great Eddie Brennan have previewed the Championship for you.

After a hugely impressive campaign culminated in their fourth ever league title, Waterford are one of that chasing pack and Eamonn Sweeney has examined how close they are to breaking an All-Ireland drought that stretched back to the 1950s. Donnchadh Boyle and Deise legend John Mullane have also looked at their chances.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Waterford are 4/11 favourites with Tipp 5/2 and the draw 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.