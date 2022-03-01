Waterford manager Liam Cahill who has pledged his loyalty to the Déise for another year. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Waterford welcome Tipperary this weekend for their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Walsh Park with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We will bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 with a 1.15pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I listen to and read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Waterford remained unbeaten last Sunday with a last minute Shaun O’Brien penalty save denying Antrim a famous win.

While Tipperary's own comeback against Dublin fell just short the previous night.

Waterford boss Liam Cahill is taking on his native county after reportedly turning down the job to manage them in the summer and Colm Keys had this analysis a few weeks back.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Waterford are favourites at 8/13 with Tipperary 6/4 and the draw 9/1.

What are the managers saying:

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.