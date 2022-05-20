The Munster SHC round-robin comes to an end this weekend with Cork's fate in their own hands against a Tipperary team dependent on an already qualified Clare beating Waterford. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles, with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 3.15pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Cork are favourites at 8/15 with Tipp 15/8 and the draw is 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

Colm Bonnar:

“We do have one Championship game and that’s against Cork and Cork still have something to play for.

“It’s our last game and we want to finish on a high.”

Kieran Kingston:

“The most pleasing thing for me is that the lads played for each other, they played for the jersey and they played for the supporters who were here.

“One of the players said afterwards it sounded like there were 10,000 Cork people coming down the stretch. I’m not sure how many were here but by God did they make their voices heard.

“This was a season-defining game in many respects. Winning it keeps us alive, but that’s all it does.

“Next Sunday is a huge game now and we’ve got to back it up now because, if we don’t, we’re out of the Championship.”