Dan McCormack of Tipperary in action against Cathal Malone of Clare during the 2021 Munster SHC. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tipperary welcome Clare this weekend in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Semple Stadium with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Shane O’Donnell is primed for a sensational Clare return having been forced to sit on the sidelines over the past 12 months due to concussion.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on RTE 2 with coverage from 1.15pm. The game will also be streamed live on the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Tipp are favourites at 8/13 with the Banner 13/8 and the draw after 70 minutes 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

Colm Bonnar:

"In my time, we were beaten in the first round in 1990, we were All-Ireland champions and beaten in one game down in Cork and that was it. Like these boys are getting the chance to put on their gear again next Sunday. That’s brilliant. What an opportunity. They're relishing these games.

"I love the championship the way it is at the moment. I'd love to be guaranteed four games because these lads…. we love it and we just keep bringing more. And hopefully by the end of the four games we'll be in the mix, and we'll have shown enough to put ourselves in contention to be in one of those three places."

Brian Lohan:

