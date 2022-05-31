Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly, left, in action against Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan during the Allianz League Division 1 match in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sportsfile

With the provincial champions done and dusted, action shifts to the All-Ireland qualifiers this weekend with Mayo and Monaghan going head to head. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at MacHale Park in Castlebar with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Both sides have yet to issue a panel update but we'll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have them.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Arena from 3.30pm and will be streamed through the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

The provincial championships proved a damp squib once again, in Leinster and Munster at least. Pat Spillane, Conor McKeon and Farney legend Dick Clerkin have their say below.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular weekend wrap-up for you.

For a recap of all the GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast.

Ciarán Whelan and Dick Clerkin joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to look back on all four provincial football finals.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Friday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

On last week’s show, Philly discussed Michael Murphy’s octopus arms, Rory Gallagher’s influence on Derry and why he reckons injuries to key players could be what really derails the Dublin campaign.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Mayo are favourites at 4/9 with Monaghan 5/2. The draw after 70 minutes is 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.