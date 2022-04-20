Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick in action against Kieran Bennett of Waterford during last year's All-Ireland semi-final. The Déise might be best placed to dethrone Limerick this season. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick welcome Waterford this weekend in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at the Gaelic Grounds with a 7.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage from 6.45pm. The game will also be streamed live on the Sky Go app.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Roy Curtis has been looking at what's a truly mouth-watering clash between the All-Ireland champions and Allianz League winners.

Vincent Hogan previewed the Munster Championship and Colm Keys has looked at the GAA Championships as a whole for you below.

'Remove instinct from any sport and you’re left with a computer game. Remove it from hurling and you’re left with a bad computer game.'

Martin Breheny believes that 'some of the codology that’s being served up as sophisticated tactics is laughable' in the modern game.

Both Limerick and Waterford got their campaigns off to a winning start last time out and we had plenty of analysis of their respective wins against Cork and Tipp.

What are the match odds?

Limerick are favourites at 4/9 with the Deise 2/1 and the draw after 70 minutes 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

John Kiely:

"They managed to generate a huge amount of energy onto the pitch and to get that energy exerted on the ball a lot.

"I think that was the key piece, really, so very happy about that aspect of it. Seventeen wides, shooting efficiency would be something we’d be disappointed with. There were one or two line breaks that I wouldn’t be happy with either but they were of our own making."

Liam Cahill:

“It was really nervy and jittery for the first 35 minutes. I just don’t know where that came out of.

“You’d like to think it (expectation) didn’t (cause it) , but you’d have to ask the question afterwards, one hundred per cent”