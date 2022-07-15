The Liam MacCarthy Cup with a Limerick and Kilkenny jersey and a match day sliotar before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

John Kiely's all-conquering Limerick take on Brian Cody's Kilkenny Galway in the All-Ireland SHC final on Sunday, 17 July. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 3.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Cian Lynch is a major injury doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final against Kilkenny with the Limerick star understood to have twisted his ankle in training last weekend.

Brain Cody is believed to have a clean bill of health heading into the decider with veteran midfielder Conor Fogarty in the mix for inclusion once again having missed their All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Clare with a thumb injury.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 2.00pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player. Sky Sports Arena are also carrying the game with their coverage beginning at 2.30pm. Streaming is available on Sky Go.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

'It may be an intensely subjective exercise, but the comparisons are too obvious to ignore.'

Conor McKeon has looked at the comparisons and differences between Brian Cody's four-in-a-row Cats team and current top dogs Limerick.

Read More

'How many Kilkenny teams has Brian Cody built and sent into championship battle in 24 years? How do you distinguish one age from the other? By the years? By players? Success? Or just a clear new design plan obvious from the level of personnel change.'

Colm Keys has a look back on Brian Cody's reign as the Kilkenny legend prepares for yet another All-Ireland final, while Michael Verney examines how Cian Lynch's absence may impact on holders Limerick's shot at three-in-a-row.

Read More

'When I think about Sunday’s final, and which team will lift the Liam MacCarthy, I think of a line from Rudyard Kipling: “The strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack”. All-Ireland final days are not about going for glory as individuals. It’s about which team, which pack, sees it out better.'

Eddie Brennan, John Mullane and Jamsie O'Connor experienced many an All-Ireland final day and their latest columns are here.

Read More

For the latest on all the GAA action you can listen to The Throw-In podcast.

The Irish Independent’s Frank Roche and Colm Keys join Will Slattery and Michael Verney as they preview the 2022 All-Ireland Hurling Final and weigh up just where the game will be won and lost.

Ciarán Whelan and Dick Clerkin joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney for last Monday's show as they looked back on the men's All-Ireland football semi-finals as well as Westmeath’s inaugural Tailteann Cup win.

Plus on Philly McMahon’s weekly show he gives his take on the Football Championship. On this week’s show, Philly joins the Irish Independent’s Sinéad Kissane and Conor McKeon and he highlights some of the tactical and personnel errors that contributed to Dublin’s defeat.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Limerick are favourites at 4/9 with Kilkenny 9/4 and the draw after 70 minutes 9/1. In terms of lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup, the Treaty are 4/11 and the Cats 2/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press in the week before the game.