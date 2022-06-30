Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty is shown a red card by referee Fergal Horgan during the Allianz League encounter against Galway. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Kiely's all-conquering Limerick take on Henry Shefflin's Galway in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 3.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Both sides have yet to issue a panel update but we'll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have them.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 2.30pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Limerick are heavy favourites at 1/4 with Galway 4/1. The draw after 70 minutes is 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.