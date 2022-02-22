Shane Kingston of Cork scores his side's goal during the 2021 All-Ireland final against Limerick. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Limerick welcome beaten finalists Cork this weekend in their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick with a 3.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 3.30pm and will also be streamed live on the TG4 player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

It's been an inauspicious start to the league campaign for Limerick with defeats to Wexford and Galway leaving them pointless going into a tough Round 3 clash with their Munster neighbours.

However, neither Colm Keys nor John Mullane feel John Kiely's team will be unduly worried.

On the other hand, Cork have started with two wins but as Diarmuid Sheehan argues in his piece for The Corkman, tougher tests are coming down the tracks.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Limerick are 2/5 favourites with Cork 9/4 and the draw 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.