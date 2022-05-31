Clare and Limerick players jostle each other. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile

John Kiely's all-conquering Limerick take on surprise package Clare in the Munster SHC final this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Semple Stadium with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Both sides have yet to issue a panel update but we'll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have them.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 3.45pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

There's huge interest in the game with all tickets now sold out.

Colm Galvin has spoken to Michael Verney about the impact Clare boss Brian Lohan has had as well as the genius of Tony Kelly.

Speaking of Lohan, Eamonn Sweeney believes that regardless of Sunday's result, he’s already earned a spot on the end-of-season shortlist for manager of the year.

Nine years have hurtled by since his teenage self utterly electrified an All-Ireland final replay, sprung from nowhere to score 3-3 in a fearless and swashbuckling masterclass.

And Roy Curtis has written about Clare's surprise run so far.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular wrap-up for you below.

What are the match odds?

Limerick are heavy favourites at 2/7 with Clare 7/2. The draw is 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.