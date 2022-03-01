Laois welcome Antrim this weekend for their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at O'Moore Park with a 3.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 with a 3.40pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

Both sides remain pointless after three games but a last minute Shaun O’Brien penalty save denied Antrim a famous win against Waterford last time out.

While Laois were well beaten by Kilkenny to remain rooted to the bottom of Division 1 Group B.

What are the match odds?

Antrim's better performances are reflected in the price with the Ulsterman favourites at 4/6 and Laois 6/4. The draw is 8/1.

What are the managers saying:

