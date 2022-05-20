Darragh Egan with Brian Cody after their first sideline battle ended in an entertaining draw.

The Leinster SHC round-robin comes to an end this weekend with Brian Cody's Kilkenny welcoming Darragh Egan's Wexford. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny with a 6.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news on Independent.ie as soon as they're announced.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Sky Sports Arena from 5.30pm and will be streamed on the Sky Go app.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

'Covid robbed us of many things, including the last-day palpitations of the provincial hurling round-robin series. And how we have all missed it.'

Frank Roche has all the permutations from Leinster and Munster for you here.

Read More

Vincent Hogan previewed the Leinster SHC before the tournament began and Colm Keys has looked at the GAA Championships as a whole for you below.

Read More

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular wrap-up from last weekend below.

Read More

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

John Mullane and the Irish Independent’s Michael Verney, joined Sinéad Kissane to look back on all the hurling action, including ‘selfie-gate’ where Mullane has been highly critical of the Dublin hurlers laughing and joking and having selfies taken after their 17-point defeat to Kilkenny in Parnell Park.

Ciarán Whelan was also on the show to discuss the Dubs’ dismantling of Meath and why he misses the old rivalry, plus Derry’s Ulster run and Limerick beat Tipperary even in the football to reach their own Munster final.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every Thursday where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

On this week’s show, Ger Brennan joined Philly to talk about his eight year career with the Dubs, the pranks played on team mates and managers to ease the pressure, plus why religion and faith are so important to him and why he has since changed his opposition to the same sex marriage referendum.

For more from The Throw-In visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

What are the match odds?

Kilkenny are favourites at 2/7 with Wexford 7/2 and the draw is 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

Brian Cody:

"To be honest about it, we're looking at it like we're fighting to stay in the championship.

"That's what we want to do. Regardless, we know the threat of Wexford. We know the challenge they bring to us. And it's going to be a massive battle.

"Wexford don't fear Kilkenny. It's in Nowlan Park, there's going to be a big crowd there. And it's a massively important game, from the point of where both teams go from there."

Darragh Egan:

"From some time back we realised that it was always going to come down to this final game with Kilkenny. Win and we are through on the head-to-head. It’s a fine line but that is where it is.

"We have to get the scoring element of our game right. We also have to bring a higher intensity to our game, and win the middle third battle.

"There is a performance in this team so that has to come out on Saturday evening. We cannot wait, and we all know what Wexford can achieve when written off, going into a game as complete underdogs.

"Especially now we have to get things right, there’s no second chance."