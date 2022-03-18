Calum Lyons, left, and Jack Prendergast of Waterford in action against Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and Cillian Buckley during the recent All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Kilkenny welcome neighbours Waterford to the Marble City this weekend for their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Nowlan Park with a 1.45pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 with a 1.15pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I listen to and read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Colm Keys is arguing that the structure and proximity of the hurling league to championship leaves many matches as glorified warm-ups to summer action

And just over a year ago we had a look at the local rivalry between two counties whose place on the provincial border between Leinster and Munster has meant championship clashes between the pair since the famous 1950s trilogy have remained rare.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

The Deise are favourites at 4/5 with the Cats 5/4 and the draw 8/1.

What are the managers saying:

