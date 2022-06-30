Rory Hayes of Clare in action against Eoin Cody, left, Alan Murphy, centre, and TJ Reid of Kilkenny

Brian Cody's Leinster champions Kilkenny take on Brian Lohan's Clare in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 5.30pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Both sides have yet to issue a panel update but we'll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have them.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 4.30pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player. Sky Sports Arena are also carrying the game with their coverage beginning at 5pm. Streaming is available on Sky Go.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Brian Cody is taking Kilkenny into his 21st All-Ireland semi-final and the opponents are the same county he faced in his first. Conor McKeon has looked back at the history between the two teams.

Donnchadh Boyle has been chatting to Clare footballer Eoin Cleary, whose twin brother Conor is with the county hurlers.

Donnchadh also has his regular weekly wrap-up for you below, while Eddie Brennan has previewed both semi-finals.

Needless to say, there's been plenty of talk regarding last Sunday's brawl at the end of normal time in the Armagh v Galway football quarter-final so here's a selection of our opinion pieces on the issue.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

Dick Clerkin and Ciarán Whelan joined Sinéad Kissane and Michael Verney to look back on all the drama and controversy from the football quarter-finals.

Plus, Wexford manager, Darragh Egan, was on the show to preview the hurling semi-finals and has some insights into stopping Tony Kelly and Clare.

And don’t forget to listen out for Philly McMahon’s show every week where he gives his take on the Football Championship.

What are the match odds?

Clare are favourites at 4/5 with Kilkenny 11/8. The draw after 70 minutes is 8/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.