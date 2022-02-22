Galway welcome Wexford to Salthill this weekend in their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Pearse Stadium with a 2.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being streamed live on the TG4 Player with deferred coverage on TG4 itself starting at 5.35pm.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Henry Shefflin's arrival as Galway manager has certainly given the county a boost with a hammering of Offaly backed up by that win over All-Ireland champions Limerick last time out.

Read More

It's also a new era in Wexford and while Darragh Egan may not have the same box-office cachet as Shefflin, he also now has a Limerick scalp on his CV and couldn't have asked for a better start, following that win up with another over Clare.

Read More

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Galway are 4/11 favourites with Wexford 5/2 and the draw 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.