Kilkenny manager Brian Cody (left) and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after last Sunday's Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship round-three match at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

All eyes will be on GAA Headquarters this weekend as Henry Shefflin's Galway come face to face with Brian Cody's Kilkenny once again. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Croke Park with a 7.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain David Burke is in a race to be fit for Saturday’s Leinster SHC final showdown with Kilkenny at Croke Park after suffered an ankle injury in the win over Dublin and has not been able to train since.

Another former skipper Pádraic Mannion has been cleared to play after also coming off with an ankle injury in that final round-robin game but Shefflin’s men are also sweating on the fitness of Brian Concannon who has a hamstring injury.

Kilkenny have yet to issue a panel update but we'll bring it to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have it.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 6.45pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player. The Joe McDonagh Cup match between Antrim and Kerry is the curtain-raiser and coverage of that begins at 4.20pm (Throw-in 4.30pm).

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

When I think about the Leinster final – and round two of Cody versus Shefflin – my heart tells me Kilkenny. But my head?

Eddie Brennan knows both managers very well and previews the game below.

Even a month later and with the dust long since settled, it still doesn’t look great. Time hasn’t mellowed it yet into sepia-stained memory.

Tommy Conlon has looked at that handshake after Galway's last-gasp win over the Cats in the group stages once more and how the relationship between the former manager and player combination has changed since Shefflin's move to management.

Donnchadh Boyle has his regular wrap-up for you below.

What are the match odds?

Galway are slight favourites at 4/6 with Kilkenny 6/4. The draw is 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.