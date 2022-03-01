Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Dublin manager Mattie Kenny after last season's Leinster SHC final at Croke Park. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin welcome Kilkenny to the capital this weekend for their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Parnell Park with a 5.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We will bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 with a 4.30pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What can I listen to and read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Dublin remained unbeaten last Saturday by holding off Tipperary by the minimum to claim a rare Semple Stadium victory.

And the Cats had no trouble against Laois to get back on track after their own one-point defeat to the Premier the previous week.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Dublin are slight favourites at 5/6 with Kilkenny 6/5 and the draw 8/1.

What are the managers saying:

Mattie Kenny

“I am proud of the guys, the way they worked out there on Saturday night they kept going to the final whistle, that’s all we can ask of them.

“Kilkenny are coming to town next Saturday, we are looking for a full house in Parnell Park.”

Brian Cody

“We are getting very near to the stage where we want to try and get some form of a settled team coming up to the championship.”

“The important thing today was to win, get two points, stay competitive in the league.

“Our next game is against Dublin and then Waterford. We want to be in with a fighting chance to qualify after those.”