What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about Dublin v Galway

Andy Dunphy of Dublin in action against John Cooney of Galway during the Walsh Cup Group 1 Round 2 match between Dublin and Galway at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The group stage of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship finishes this weekend with Dublin and Galway are facing off with a place in the final up for grabs. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 2.00pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released later in the week.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and is being streamed on the RTE Player.

There are various permutations at the top and bottom of the table with places in the final and relegation zone at stake.

Those permutations are explained in this piece looking at Antrim’s chances at the bottom of the table with they or Westmeath battling to stay in Tier One for next season. We’ve also checked in with the Westmeath camp after their stunning comeback win over Wexfrod last weekend.

Galway legend, Cyril Farrell, joins John Mullane, Eddie Brennan and Michael Verney on this week’s Throw-In Hurling show and off the back of Waterford’s dismal defeat to Clare, the lads discuss where Davy Fitz and Waterford hurling can go from here.

Plus, how good are Clare now and can they be realistic Munster and All-Ireland contenders?

Mayo made a statement of intent with their impressive win against Kerry on Saturday, so where does it leave Jack O’Connor’s team? Have they become too predictable since last year?

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery on this week’s Throw-In Football show to discuss all the big talking points from the weekend’s football action.

What are the odds?

Galway are heavy favourites at 1/5 with Dublin 4/1 and the draw is 11/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Micheál Donoghue and Henry Shefflin on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.