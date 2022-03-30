Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Seán O'Donoghue of Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It's an all-Munster affair this weekend as Cork and Waterford face off in the Allianz Hurling League final. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Semple Stadium in Thurles with a 7.15pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

We'll bring you the team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

One player who won't be involved is the Déise's Austin Gleeson after the Waterford county board decided not to appeal his red card in last weekend's semi-final win over Wexford. It's a big loss with the forward bringing his tally to 3-22 for the season with 2-3 on Sunday before that incident with Wexford defender Simon Donohoe.

Read More

Where can I watch the game?

The match is live on TG4 with coverage from 7.15pm. The game will be streamed live on the TG4 Player. and we'll also liveblog it here on Independent.ie.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

"I think this Waterford team now are at the peak of their powers - I think they're ready to do something special."

John Mullane is loving life as a Waterford fan right now and thinks his native county are ready to start collecting silverware.

Read More

"There’s Séamus Power, Mullane with a sand-wedge, hurtling up golf’s world rankings, primed to go mano-a-mano with Rory and Shane and DJ and Brooks among the dogwoods, azaleas and the chimes of history that make Augusta in early April feel like the centre of the sporting universe."

Speaking of Mullane, Roy Curtis has compared another great Waterford sportsman to him in his final preview.

Read More

And for a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In podcast below.

What are the match odds?

There's little to choose between the side with Cork favourites at 10/11 and Waterford 11/10. The draw after 70 minutes is 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Kieran Kingston and Liam Cahill once they speak to the press ahead of the game.