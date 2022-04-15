'Pure bliss': Declan Hannon of Limerick lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup after his side beat Cork in the 2021 All-Ireland hurling final. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

All-Ireland and Munster champions Limerick get their defences under way with a Munster hurling championship trip to Cork this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final and takes place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a 4.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 3.45pm and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

What can I read about and listen to on Independent.ie?

Three Liam MacCarthys in a row would put Limerick alongside the greats of any era – but the pack are closing up behind. Dermot Crowe and Kilkenny great Eddie Brennan have previewed the Championship for you.

Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty won’t stop playing on the edge despite his recent red card against Galway.

And Cork's Patrick Horgan is putting their league final defeat to Waterford in the rear-view mirror as the Championship looms.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Limerick are 4/9 favourites with Cork 2/1 and the draw 10/1.

What are the managers saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from both camps once they speak to the press ahead of the game.