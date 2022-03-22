Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Cork manager Kieran Kingston fist bump after the 2021 Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kieran Kingston's Cork welcome Brian Cody's Kilkenny this weekend in their Allianz Hurling League semi-final clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place under lights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork with a 7.15pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Friday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on TG4 with a 6.45pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

"There might be life in the old Cat yet. Two stirring wins in a magnificent March suggest rumours of Kilkenny’s demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Eamonn Sweeney has examined Kilkenny's recent bounce and concludes that perhaps you can teach an old Cat new tricks.

And we have reports on both Kilkenny's win over Waterford and Cork's loss to Wexford from the final round of group games below.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Despite Sunday's defeat in what was a dead rubber, Cork's previous good form has them favourites at 8/13 with Kilkenny 13/8 and the draw after 70 minutes 8/1.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you the latest quotes from Kieran Kingston and Brian Cody before the game.