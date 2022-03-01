Shane Kingston of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork welcome Henry Shefflin's Galway this weekend in their Allianz Hurling League clash. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday’s match takes place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork with a 7.00pm throw-in.

What’s the team news?

The teams should be announced by Saturday and we will bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as they’re confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ 2 with a 6.45pm start. The game will also be streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Cork have started like a train with three wins out of three. But last weekend's dominant display against Limerick was the pick of the bunch according to John Mullane.

However, Galway will have been disappointed after being well beaten by a resurgent Wexford.

For a recap of last weekend’s GAA action you can listen to the latest edition of The Throw-In GAA podcast below.

What are the match odds?

Cork's good form has them favourites at 8/13 with Galway 6/4 and the draw 9/1.

What are the managers saying?

Kieran Kingston:

“We’re not looking backwards, that’s not the direction we’re going. We’re looking at the next training session, the next game. That happens to be Galway.

“The All-Ireland final wasn’t mentioned, since we played Offaly we haven’t mentioned it once. There’s no point, I can’t change what I said to you 30 seconds ago, let alone what happened six months ago.

“We’re happy with where we are, with our evolution as a group, and nothing has changed. I still say I’m happy knowing we have a lot of work to do."

Henry Shefflin:

“Look, I think people might have got carried away with the first two performances but I think after Sunday we know where we are at and we have a lot of work to do.”