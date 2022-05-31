Tyrone and Armagh met in a fiery League clash back in February

With the provincial champions done and dusted, action shifts to the All-Ireland qualifiers this weekend with current champions Tyrone heading to Ulster rivals Armagh. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Sunday’s match takes place at Armagh's, Athletic Grounds with a 1.30pm throw-in. The sides are meeting for the first time since five players were sent off after a brawl in their league clash last February.

What’s the team news?

Both sides have yet to issue a panel update but we'll bring them to you on Independent.ie as soon as we have them.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 from 1.00pm and will be streamed through the RTE Player.

What are the match odds?

Tyrone are favourites at 8/13 with Armagh 7/4. The draw after 70 minutes is 15/2.

What are the managers saying?

We'll bring you quotes from both camps once they face the press later in the week.