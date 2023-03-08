What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Westmeath vs Limerick

Gearoid Hegarty has started the season well for Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

THE All-Ireland hurling champions coming to Mullingar. The locals will make sure to have their Sunday shopping done early at Dunnes Stores beside Cusack Park.

Two successive wins, against Clare at home and Galway away, edges John Kiely's team closer to a semi-final spot in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League. They lost their opening game, by a point, in Cork.

Westmeath also lost at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the last day. But they showed spirit, and all admired the accuracy of Killian Doyle. Westmeath were also beaten in Clare and at home to Wexford.

They are missing some key personnel this term, having won Division Two last year. Limerick had Tom Morrissey and Kyle Hayes in fine form against Galway but Hayes is suspended for this one.

What time is the throw-in?

It throws-in at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar at 2.0.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights on Sunday night on Allianz League Sunday, RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.

What the coaches say:

Joe Fortune (Westmeath): "There's a good spirit in the group. The lads recovered well from our opening day defeat in Ennis. Division 1 is a tough place to be. It's a big step-up. You are meeting quality sides. But everyone is keen to drive on."

John Kiely (Limerick): "We are hoping to have a few more players back into the mix for this one. We were solid enough against Galway. We used the ball well. We took our chances. We'll hope to increase our energy levels. You are always trying to find that improvement."

Prediction

Limerick 3-25 Westmeath 0-16