What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Waterford vs Limerick

Home from home for Waterford. Semple Stadium. They know it well. Walsh Park is being refurbished.

The wide surface of Semple will suit Limerick. Just like Páirc Uí Chaoimh did a couple of Sundays ago.

It was the Division 1 League final against Kilkenny. Most expected Limerick to win, but not so comfortably.

Hurling folk say that John Kiely's team is getting better and better. And they are doing it in such a modest and diligent way.

Davy is back with the Blues. In his last spell, he brought them to the All-Ireland final. The championship wouldn't be the same without him. In Division One of the League, Waterford won two, lost two and drew one.

In the league, Davy worked on certain things. He wants the side to bring more variety to the play. To play with intensity, and a dash of adventure.

Limerick beat Tipperary in the league semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds. Limerick trailed by four points at half-time. They pulled away in the second half. They are good at that.

It's the first step on a journey that could lead to the four-in-a-row. But John Kiely won't entertain such talk.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in Sunday at Semple Stadium (2.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford): "Limerick are one of the best teams that I have ever seen. One of the best teams of all time. I have huge respect for them. Our guys have been working really hard. We'll give it a go. We'll try to play the game on our terms."

John Kiely (Limerick): "Waterford will bring great energy to it. You'll have two hungry and strong teams. It will be a very competitive Munster Championship. It's a very special competition. You'd have great memories of it, going back to childhood."

Predicted score

Limerick 2-20 Waterford 0-17