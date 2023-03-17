What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Limerick vs Wexford

LIMERICK returned from warm-weather training in Portugal to a guard of honour from the Westmeath players at Cusack Park.

They are sprinting towards a ticket in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final.

They had twelve points to spare against Westmeath. They are two points behind leaders Cork in Division 1A. This is the last round of group games and Limerick have three wins from four.

Wexford made a commendable recovery from their heavy home defeat to Clare. They were unfortunate to have left Páirc Ui Chaoimh with nothing in the kitty.

Cork only took the lead for the first time with a Cormac Beausang goal in the 72nd minute. Lee Chin hit nine points, five from play. Wexford are two points above Westmeath, who lie in the relegation spot. The bottom teams from 1A and 1B go into a Division 1 Relegation play-off.

What time is throw-in?

It throws-in on Sunday at TUS Gaelic Grounds (1.45).

Where can I watch it?

Highlights on Allianz League Sunday (RTÉ 2, 9.30pm).

What the coaches say

John Kiely (Limerick): "We were good value for the win in Westmeath, but we should have produced a few more scores. We'll get a difficult test from Waterford now. We always do."

Darragh Egan (Wexford): "We'll give it a good rattle against Limerick. We played well for long periods of the game in Cork. But we didn't hurt them on the score-board, and that's what cost us."

Prediction

Limerick 2-22 Wexford 0-20