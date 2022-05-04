What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Limerick vs Tipperary

Tipperary are facing into a must-win game against Limerick in the Munster hurling championship this weekend, with Colm Bonnar's side looking to pick up their first victory of the campaign.

When and where is it on?

The game will throw in at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 2pm on Sunday.

What is the team news?

Despite winning their opening two games, Limerick have been dealing with a number of injury issues. Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes are both likely to miss this weekend's game with hamstring issues, although Seamus Flanagan could return after recovering from a hand injury.

For Tipperary, their injury woes continue with the news that forward John McGrath has been sidelined for the rest of the season with a lower-leg injury.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 on Sunday, with coverage starting at 2pm.

What should I be listening to before the game?

On the latest episode of The Throw-In podcast, Eddie Brennan joined Will Slattery and Michael Verney to assess the hurling landscape after the opening weekends of the championship.

What are the odds?

Limerick are 1/8 to win, Tipperary are 6/1 and the draw is 14/1.