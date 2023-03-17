What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Kilkenny vs Waterford

Billy Drennan has been a standout performer for Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

KILKENNY were comfortable against Dublin. They won by 2-25 to 1-17.

The talented Billy Drennan struck 13 points, eight frees.

Kilkenny are second in the Division 1B table, having won three games from four. They are well positioned to follow Tipperary into the semi-final.

Waterford are third. They lost by ten points in Semple Stadium last week, but they were well in the game for long spells. With the wind at their backs in the second half, they went twenty minutes without scoring.

Waterford have two wins, a draw and a loss. Their young side will get a surge of confidence if they can topple the Cats.

What time is throw-in?

Throw-in is on Sunday at UPMC Nowlan Park (1.45).

Where can I watch it?

Deferred showing on TG4 (5.35pm).

What the coaches say

Derek Lyng (Kilkenny): "It would be great to reach the knock-out stages and go as far as we can. That's the ambition. But we know we face a big test against Waterford."

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford): "If we can win, we'd be in the semi-final. We lost by ten points against Tipp, but we were right there for twenty-twenty minutes of that second half. There's great character in these guys."

Prediction

Kilkenny 2-24 Waterford 0-20.