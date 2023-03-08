What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Kilkenny vs Dublin

Derek Lyng is in his first year in charge of Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Who was going to follow Brian Cody?

No fanfare in Kilkenny. Derek Lyng stepped quietly out of the Nowlan Park Bootroom like a fella who was on his way to the shop to buy the tea-bags.

For the great man, it all started with work-rate. The honour of the jersey on your back. The new manager showed those values as a player, and now he'll continue to follow the Cody Code. Kilkenny have won two from three in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League, away wins in Antrim and Laois and defeat to Tipperary in Nowlan Park.

There should be a fine atmosphere at the award-winning venue for Sunday's visit of the Dubs. Dublin lost to Tipp in their last game in the Saturday night chill of Croke Park.

Like the Kilkenny boss, Micheál Donoghue is getting used to the city furniture. Dublin drew away to Waterford before defeating Antrim in Parnell Park. Donal Burke produced another masterclass against Tipp before injury forced his late withdrawal.

What time is the throw-in?

The game is in UPMC Nowlan Park at 1.45 on Sunday.

Where can I watch it?

Live on the TG4 app & www.tg4.ie. Deferred showing on TG4 at 5.35.

What the coaches say: Derek Lyng (Kilkenny): "The players are working hard. They have a good attitude. We have a competitive squad. It's all about trying to improve, week on week. We are looking to be more clinical in front of goal."

Micheál Donoghue (Dublin): "The young fellas that have come in have done well. It's a work in progress. We'll keep developing the squad. And giving lads the experience of playing at inter-county level."

Prediction

Kilkenny 2-19 Dublin 1-20