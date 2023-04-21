What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Galway vs Wexford

SIX teams in the Leinster Championship round-robin.

The top two advance to the Leinster final and the third-placed team goes into the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

In Division 1 of the league, Galway had eight points to spare over Wexford at Wexford Park on the opening day. The match doubled as the Walsh Cup final.

But the championship will bring a different beat. Wexford used the league to get ready for summer. They won one game and lost four.

Galway won three and lost two. Henry Shefflin also had the binoculars firmly focused on this Salthill Saturday.

Last year, the sides drew their championship clash in Wexford. Wexford's run ended in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare. Galway made it to the All-Ireland semi-final where they lost to Limerick.

Galway and Wexford have provided some exciting duels in recent times, and this could be another close one.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in Saturday at Pearse Stadium, Salthill (4.30).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on GAAGO.

What the coaches say

Henry Shefflin (Galway): "We have been training hard. It's been five weeks since our last League game. This date has been on our mind. Wexford are a top quality side. It could be close. The main thing for us is to focus on getting our performance right."

Darragh Egan (Wexford): "It's a big task for us. Galway are the favourites. We have some injury concerns. But training has been going well. And everyone is keen to get going now."

Predicted score

Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-18