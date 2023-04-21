| 10°C Dublin

Close

What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Galway vs Wexford

Galway manager Henry Shefflin. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Galway manager Henry Shefflin. Image: Sportsfile.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin. Image: Sportsfile.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin. Image: Sportsfile.

Niall Scully

SIX teams in the Leinster Championship round-robin.

The top two advance to the Leinster final and the third-placed team goes into the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

Most Watched

Privacy