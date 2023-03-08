What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Clare vs Galway

CLARE are well in the race for a semi-final place from Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

Their manager, Brian Lohan, is considered one of the best to have played the game. And the man in the other corner on Sunday will be the one they call The King.

Henry Shefflin has long been a member of the Tony Kelly Fan Club. Anytime Kelly laces up the boots, the Banner folk stand a little taller.

In their last match, at Wexford's Chadwick Park, Clare did 'a Liverpool' on the Slaney men, hammering them like Jurgen Klopp's side did to Man United.

Clare beat Westmeath at home before losing in Limerick while Galway's only win came away to Wexford in their opening fixture. They then lost home games to Cork and Limerick. Late on in Salthill against Limerick, Galway scored six points without reply. Henry will be looking for similar resolve here.

Read More

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in at Cusack Park in Ennis at 1.45 on Sunday.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say

Brian Lohan (Clare): "We wanted to put the Limerick defeat behind us. We were looking for a performance against Wexford and the players did very well. We were pleased with the display. We have young players coming onto the panel, and everyone wants to play."

Henry Shefflin (Galway): "We are going down to Ennis. There will be pressure on us. I'm sure Clare will be gung-ho. It should be a great game. We'll keep learning as we build towards the Championship."

Prediction

Clare 1-20 Galway 1-17