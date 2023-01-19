Wexford’s Walsh Cup clash with Kilkenny declared a sell-out

Wexford’s Walsh Cup group showdown with Kilkenny on Saturday night has been declared a 12,500 sell-out.

The official turning on of the new floodlights at Chadwicks Wexford Park has been brilliantly marketed by county board officials, and they have now been rewarded with the ultimate pre-season jackpot.

On Monday it was confirmed that “in excess of 12,000 tickets” had already been snapped up.

This afternoon, Wexford GAA tweeted that all tickets are now sold, advising supporters not to purchase tickets “from unofficial sources and please do not come to the ground without a ticket.”

The county board later confirmed that this amounted to 12,500 ticket sales, with the smaller Pineridge Terrace (at the town end) remaining closed as this will stage the fireworks display that precedes the main event.

A schools match will kick off Saturday’s entertainment, followed by the fireworks and then a 6pm throw-in for the Wexford/Kilkenny clash.

Meanwhile, in stark contrast to the interest generated by Saturday’s hurling clash on Slaneyside, football’s maligned O’Byrne Cup has proven a far tougher sell for the Leinster Council – not helped by the failure of four different counties to fulfil fixtures.

But Offaly county board chairman Michael Duignan has insisted they had “no choice” but to concede a semi-final walkover, and claims he cannot understand Louth’s “logic” in rejecting Offaly’s proposal for a one-week deferral.

Facing the prospect of playing their third game in eight days, Offaly cited player welfare concerns last week when announcing that they would not fulfil the fixture.

Manager Liam Kearns had earlier claimed the integrity of the competition was “shot” after Louth pulled out of their final group game in Wexford, having already qualified for the semi-final.

“I rang their chairman and explained our position,” Duignan told this week’s Offaly county board meeting.

“He said he would talk to management and came back and said no. I'll be honest with you: I don't understand their logic. They are now still playing a match on Saturday.

“If they had agreed to play us, Longford would have agreed to put back the final and we were saying if we were in the final and playing Longford, we are playing them in the first round of the championship and we would have doubled it up as the O'Byrne Cup final. And if we weren't in it, I'm sure Longford and Louth would have found a date somewhere along the way to play it.”

Louth will now face Longford in Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup decider at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park (2pm).