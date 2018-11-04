Wexford's Naomh Eanna beat Camross to set up Leinster semi-final meeting with Ballyhale

Naomh Eanna were under the cosh early on at O’Moore Park, where Camross lead 0-5 to 0-1 after eight minutes, but they got their bearings as the game went on and eventually proved too strong for the Laois men.

With Conor McDonald causing havoc at full-forward and David O’Brien and Padraig Doyle in similarly impressive form, they just too much firepower for Camross.

The hosts started well, with three points from Zane Keenan and one each from Ciaran Collier and Mark Dowling seeing them into a four point lead early on. Naomh Eanna looked clumsy in those opening exchanges, but they sprung to life when a brilliant bit of skill by McDonald set David O’Brien up for his first goal.

Camross responded with a goal of their own, as Zane Keenan cracked a 21 yard free to the bottom corner, but the Gorey men were building momentum now. Padraig Doyle set O’Brien up for his second goal in the 22nd minute, and they followed that up with four points in the next three minutes to stun Camross.

Then, with the half-time whistle fast approaching, a thunderous Conor McDonald shot from 21 yards out flew into the roof of the net, and Naomh Eanna led 3-10 to 1-8 at the break.

Camross battled as hard as they could in the second half, but any time they got the lead down to six, Naomh Eanna found an extra gear and pushed further ahead, with Padraig Doyle’s marksmanship the key time and again.

Camross did eventually got a goal in response, through Oisin Bennett, but it was too little, too late, as Naomh Eanna had done enough to seal their victory.

SCORERS - Naomh Eanna: P Doyle 0-9 (5f, 65), D O’Brien 2-2, C McDonald 1-1, D Hughes 0-3 (2f), C McGuckin 0-2, G Molloy 0-1.

Camross: Z Keenan 1-9 (1-8f, 65), O Bennett 1-1, N Holmes 0-3 (1f), C Collier, D Gilmartin, E Gaughan, M Dowling 0-1 each.

NAOMH EANNA - B Kinsella; T Stafford, B Travers, E Conroy; S Doyle, L Kinsella, J Cullen; A Doyle, G Molloy; C McGuckin, P Doyle, D Hughes; D O’Brien, C McDonald, W Cullen. Subs: J Cushe for Cullen (44), C Hughes for O’Brien (57), J O’Brien for D Hughes (62)

CAMROSS - T Dunphy; A Mortimer, M Moloney, J Phelan; L Burke, A Collier, D Palmer; M Collier, T Burke; C Collier, N Holmes, Z Keenan; M Dowling, D Delaney, E Gaughan. Reps: O Bennett for D Delaney (HT), L Delaney for M Collier (49), G Burke for T Burke (50), D Gilmartin for Dowling (55)

Ref - S Cleere (Kilkenny)

