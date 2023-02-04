Spectators on the pitch after they were moved out of the main stand due to a small fire

The National League Hurling Division 1 opener between Wexford and Galway was delayed for 15 minutes after a fire broke out at the back of the main stand at Chadwicks Wexford Park around 45 minutes before the appointed throw-in time of 5.0.

What was described as a small fire, possibly caused by an electrical fault, caused a complete evacuation of the main stand with spectators moved on to the playing pitch.

But after taking the necessary precautions ground officials allowed spectators back to their seats around 4.30 after about a ten-minute period.

The ground recently unveiled new floodlights which were turned on for the Walsh Cup visit of Kilkenny two weeks ago and also for Wexford's National Football League tie against London last weekend.