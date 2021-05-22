Wexford’s Allianz League clash with Kilkenny postponed after third positive Covid test in Model panel

Tomorrow’s scheduled Allianz Hurling League clash between Wexford and Kilkenny at Nowlan Park has been called off following a third positive Covid-19 case in the Wexford panel.

Two other cases had been confirmed during the week but, with the rest of the panel testing negative, a decision was made to fulfil the fixture.

However, a statement from the Wexford County Board released on Saturday afternoon confirmed another player had returned a positive result after a test on Friday and they had therefore requested a postponement,

"Wexford GAA wish to announce that we have requested a postponement of our Allianz League senior hurling game against Kilkenny, due to take place tomorrow," the statement read.

“This follows further testing of the senior hurling panel on Friday 21st May, which have shown that one further member of the panel has tested positive of Covid-19. Following receipt of these results at lunchtime today and further consultation with public health officials, it was agreed that there was a possibility of transmission with the squad and players will restrict movements until further testing next week.

"The CCCC have confirmed that the game will not go ahead tomorrow and will consider our request for a re-fixture on Monday.”

The affair has already had an impact elsewhere with two members of Brian Lohan’s Clare panel stood down from their fixture with Laois after being named as close contacts of the two previous Wexford positive cases following the sides' meeting last weekend.