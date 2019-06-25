Wexford's Aidan Nolan set to miss Leinster final after being hit with two-match ban

Wexford's Aidan Nolan is set to miss the Leinster final against Kilkenny after being hit with a two-match ban following a red card against the Cats in the round-robin finale.

Wexford's Aidan Nolan is set to miss the Leinster final against Kilkenny after being hit with a two-match ban following a red card against the Cats in the round-robin finale.

Nolan was sent off in the dying moments of Wexford's dramatic 0-21 to 1-18 draw against Brian Cody's men, which set up a rematch in the provincial final in Croke Park this Sunday.

However, Nolan is set to miss the clash after the CHC banned him for two games for 'abusive language towards a referee'. Tipperary's Fergal Horgan included reference to the incident in his referee's report, and Nolan can appeal the decision.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be disappointed to lose Nolan ahead of Sunday, with the county looking to win their first Leinster title since 2004. Nolan is set to also miss the All-Ireland semi-final or quarter-final, depending on Sunday's result, and would also be suspended if the Leinster final goes to a replay.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors