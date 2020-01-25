Wexford wear down Laois to get off to winning NHL start

Wexford opened their NHL Division 1 Group B campaign with a hard-fought win over Laois at MW Hire O'Moore Park last night.

Davy Fitzgerald's side were put to the pin over their collar for three-quarters of this game, but their class eventually told on an over-worked Laois defence as they ran out eleven point winners.

The home support could have been forgiven for being nervous before throw-in, missing as they were eight of the side which had shocked Dublin last summer. Eddie Brennan's men allayed those fears by nabbing the opening score of the game, through a Ross King free.

Laois had a strong wind advantage in the first half and they served notice they would make the most of it, as Enda Rowland's booming puckouts landed in the Wexford penalty area on numerous occasions.

Jack O'Connor drew the Model county level with a free, and Rory O'Connor then pushed them into the lead. Aaron Bergin hit back for Laois to level the scores, and that set the tone for a nip-and-tuck first half.

A couple of Jack O'Connor frees gave Wexford a slight advantage, but Laois vice-captain Willie Dunphy made the most of being set up by Stephen Bergin to drill a low shot to the net to keep Laois in the game, the sides level 1-3 to 0-6 after 15 minutes.

The teams evenly shared the next six points to keep the crowd on the edge of their seat, before a lovely one-two between Jack Kelly and Stephen Bergin ended with the former putting Laois ahead for the first time since the second minute.

Laois looked the stronger side as half time approached, but what followed was a madcap couple of minutes. It started with Conor McDonald slipping away from Ryan Mullaney and kicking the ball past Enda Rowland in the Laois goal to put Wexford ahead.

A minute later Aidan Nolan burst onto the ball on the right side of the Laois area, and despite being forced wide, rifled a shot from a narrow angle to the far bottom corner. It looked now like the Laois efforts up to now were in vain, but then they were thrown a lifeline. Enda Rowland played a short puck out to Mullaney, took the return inside his own 21 yard line launched a huge ball down field which Mark Fanning fumbled over the line for a Laois goal. The visitors to MW Hire O'Moore Park were 2-10 to 2-8 ahead at the break.

That lead was halved on the restart through a Ross King free, but Wexford slowly started to turn the screw. A run of six points with just one in response from Laois saw them go six clear, 2-16 to 2-10, and with the wind at their backs they were well set to push on for the win. Indeed, they should have been further ahead, as they hit six wides during that period as well.

They would eventually hone in that accuracy as the pace of the game slowed and they were under less pressure shooting, as Paul Morris, Cathal Dunbar and Rory O'Connor all hit the target to see them safely to victory.

SCORERS – Laois: R King 0-11 (7f), E Rowland 1-1 (f), W Dunphy 1-0, J Kelly, A Bergin, J Keyes, E Gaughan 0-1 each

Wexford: J O'Connor 0-6f, C McDonald 1-3, P Morris 0-4, R O'Connor, P Foley (fs) 0-3 each, A Nolan 1-0, K Foley, L Óg McGovern, C Dunbar 0-2 each, S Murphy, S Casey (f) 0-1 each.

LAOIS: E Rowland; L Senior, R Mullaney, D Hartnett; J Kelly, P Dunne, C McEvoy; F C Fennell, C Comerford; W Dunphy, A Bergin, J Ryan; P Purcell, R King, S Bergin. Subs: F Flanagan for Comerford (39), J Keyes for Dunphy (53), A Gaughan for Bergin (53), A Connolly for Senior (65), C Stapleton for Kelly (68)

WEXFORD: M Fanning; S Donohoe, L Ryan, J O'Connor; D Reck, P Foley, S Murphy; A Nolan, L Óg McGovern; K Foley, R O'Connor, A Rochford; J O'Connor, C McDonald, P Morris. Subs: C Dunbar for Nolan (49), H Kehoe for J O'Connor (63), S Reck for Donohoe (65), S Casey for R O'Connor (67), J Cullen for D Reck (68)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

