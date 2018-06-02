Wexford vs Galway, Leinster hurling championship: Davy Fitz's men look to take down the All-Ireland champions

A place in the Leinster final is at stake as Wexford take on All-Ireland champions Galway at Innovate Wexford Park this evening. The throw-in is at 5pm:

