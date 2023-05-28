Wexford stun Kilkenny to preserve Liam MacCarthy Cup status

Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18

Simon Donohoe of Wexford celebrates with a supporter after the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 win over Kilkenny at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wexford pulled off a dramatic rescue act to preserve their Liam MacCarthy Cup status with one of the great rearguard actions against Kilkenny in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Behind by eight points early on, they fought back to lead by one point, 2-11 to 2-10, at half-time and looked to have set themselves up for a comfortable second half when they themselves went seven points up thanks to two Liam Og McGovern goals.

But Kilkenny, backed by a strengthening wind, fought back and with Eoin Cody completing a hat-trick and rising star Tom Phelan hitting 1-4 the home side looked in deep peril when they fell behind by two points in the 62nd minute as word came through from Mullingar that Antrim had beaten Westmeath.

With this game tracking by 10 minutes due to a traffic congestion delay the pressure built but they held their nerve superbly and led by the magnificent Lee Chin they dug deep again to score five of the last six points for a famous victory, billed as the most important game for the county since their 1996 All-Ireland triumph.

The 9,725 crowd were treated to a resounding rendition of Boolavogue beforehand from one of the country's best known tenors, Anthony Kearns, but whatever effect that had on players and supporters was lost as Kilkenny ran in two early goals,John Donnelly knifing through far too easily on two minutes to offload to Cody for the opening goal before Darragh Corcoran and Walter Walsh made the openings three minutes later for a Martin Keoghan goal and a 2-1 to 0-2 lead.

There was a sense of foreboding around the place by that early stage and it took a long time to lift. But it did and Rory O'Connor's electrifying play, on top of a tactical switch as management dropped Diarmuid O'Keeffe into a sweeping role, helped to plug some of those gaps.

Much adverse local analysis has focused on the deployment of sweepers but once O'Keeffe switched back into that familiar role he was magnificent in helping to turn the tide.

Wexford took the direct route often and it paid some dividends with Chin such a focal point and a handful for the Kilkenny defence.

Chin converted a penalty after Jack O'Connor was fouled to close the gap on 24 minutes and then Kevin Foley surged through for a second goal on 28 minutes. Now the crowd was really engaged and they sued the momentum to build a 2-11 to 2-10 lead.

That grew as Wexford kept the pressure up in the second half with McGovern getting his first goal on 40 minutes and then adding another for a 4-13 to 2-12 lead.

But Kilkenny asserted themselves again with Cody's second goal on 51 minutes and although Wexford held them at bay the pressure was building and Phelan struck for his goal on 58 minutes, bringing the gap back to one point.

Conor Delaney levelled, Oisin Foley put Wexford back in front but then Cody knifed through much too easily again for a third goal for a 5-17 to 4-18 lead and it looked like it was slipping away.

But Wexford rallied again and inevitably it was the magnificent Chin who led it, converting a free and then riding three tackles to send over a leveller on 67 minutes.

It was a pulsating atmosphere and the crowd once again rose to that score, sensing home defiance.

Cathal Dunbar with a sideline and Oisin Foley on the run put them two points clear before TJ Reid brought it back to one but Dunbar struck again and Wexford were safe. remarkably, with all the pressure on them, they recorded just one second half wide while scoring 2-12.

Scorers:

Wexford: L Chin 1-10 (1-0 pen, 6fs, 1 65), L Og McGovern 2-1, K Foley 1-1, R O'Connor 0-4, O Foley, C Dunbar (1 sl) 0-2 each, L Ryan, D O'Keeffe, C McDonald 0-1 each

Kilkenny: E Cody 3-1, TJ Reid 0-7 (4fs, 1 65), T Phelan 1-4, M Keoghan 1-0, C Delaney, P Walsh, A Murphy, A Mullen, W Walsh, B Ryan all 0-1 each

Teams:

Wexford: J Lawlor, L Ryan, M O'Hanlon, S Donohoe; Joe O'Connor, C Devitt, I Carty; D O'Keeffe, K Foley; J O'Connor, L Og McGovern, O Foley; R O'Connor, C McDonald, L Chin.

Subs: C Foley for Joe O'Connor (18), C Dunbar for Jack O'Connor (54), C Hearne for K Foley (65), M Dwyer for McGovern (68)

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, P Walsh, D Corcoran; J Donnelly, W Walsh; A Mullen, M Keoghan, T Phelan; B Drennan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: C Delaney for Butler inj (12), B Ryan for Keoghan inj (13), C Fogarty for Mullen inj (25), A Murphy for Drennan 49), C Buckley for W Walsh (66)

Referee: C Lyons (Cork)