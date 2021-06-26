Wexford set up Leinster semi-final with Kilkenny after big win over Laois

Wexford hurlers romped into the Leinster Hurling semi-final against Kilkenny next Saturday with a handsome win over Laois at Nowlan Park.

The result was never in doubt from the opening minutes as Wexford flashed over a series of early points, showing great skill and combination work.

Rory O’Connor and Conor McDonald would go on to amass 3-11 between them from play as they tormented the Laois backs with some classy point-taking and ruthlessness in front of goal.

In truth, all Wexford’s players had their eye in, as they would score all but three points of their considerable tally from play.

It’ll be a lot harder for Wexford against the Cats, but they certainly started the 2021 Championship in style, with Lee Chin marking his 100th appearance for Wexford hurlers with a well-taken second-half goal. And their confidence can only grow this week as they go back to training.

For Laois, it is back to a very big drawing board. To think they were in the All-Ireland Quarter-Final two years ago. The midlanders were light years removed from that standard here, with players unable to control the sliotar, take a handpass or shoot accurately – they had 15 wides in the second half alone.

Now they face Antrim in a play-off. The winner of that match goes into the All-Ireland qualifiers, the losers are relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2022.

No such worries for Wexford. They are up and running – and 5-28 from play shows they have their eye in.

SCORERS: WEXFORD - R. O’Connor 1-7 C. McDonald 2-4, L. Chin 1-2 1f P. Morris 0-5 1f K. Foley 0-3 D. Dunne 1-0 L. McGovern 0-2 D. O’Keeffe 0-2 M. Fanning 0-1 1f G. Bailey 0-1 S. Murphy 0-1, P. Morris 0-1, M. Dwyer 0-1 C. Dunbar 0-1

LAOIS - PJ Scully 0-8 5f’s 1 ‘65’ C. Comerford 1-1 C. Dwyer 0-4, P. Purcell 0-3 C. Collier 0-2 R. King 0-2 J. Kelly 0-1 L. Cleere 0-1 M. Whelan 0-1

WEXFORD: M. Fanning; S. Reck, L. Ryan, S. Donohoe; G. Bailey, M. O’Hanlon, S. Murphy; D. O’Keeffe, L. McGovern; P. Morris, L.Chin, C. McDonald; M. Dwyer, R. O’Connor, K. Foley.

Subs: J. O’Connor for O’Keeffe 50mins C. Flood for Donohoe and D. Dunne for Dwyer 54mins. C. Firman for Bailey 61mins .C. Dunbar for Chin 66mins

LAOIS: E. Rowland; J. Ryan, S. Downey, D. Hartnett; S. Maher, C. McEvoy, R. Mullaney; F. Fennell, J. Kelly; P. Purcell, C. Dwyer, C. Collier; PJ Scully, W. Dunphy, R. King.

Subs: E. Lyons for Ryan ht L. Cleere for Hartnett 47mins A. Dunphy for W. Dunphy and C. Comerford for Purcell 51 mins. C. Phelan for McEvoy 53mins

Referee: T. Walsh (Waterford)