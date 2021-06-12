Wexford see off Dublin in tight encounter

Despite Davy Fitzgerald being confined to the stand, Wexford still managed to fashion out a four-point victory over a lethargic Dublin outfit in this final round Division 1B Allianz national hurling league game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The scoreline will be the last thing on the respective managers' minds when they reflect on the final outcome, but both will no doubt be seeking huge improvement for their championship openers in two weeks' time.

This was a final warm-up game for both sides. Wexford will be concerned at the lack of goals, particularly their inability to create a single goal scoring opportunity, being mainly reliant on the freetaking of Lee Chin to keep their noses in front for most of the game.

Dublin also showed a lack of creativity up front with midfielder Donal Burke once again their main marksman, with the Na Fianna clubman also goaling a 50th-minute penalty that gave them a brief glimpse of hope, but they were unable to build on this as their attack failed to really trouble the home defence.

It was Wexford keeper Mark Fanning who opened the scoring with a long-range pointed free, while it was Dublin corner-back Cian O'Callaghan who advanced forward to bring the sides level after just three minutes.

Very little was to separate the sides, although Dublin would have been expecting to make more of their possession when assisted by the stiff breeze. Chin, with a fine point from play, edged his side back in front, but the Dublin response was swift with two quickfire points from Burke (free) and Daire Gray to lead 0-3 to 0-2 after ten minutes.

It was the visitors who led 0-5 to 0-4 after fifteen minutes, while Dee O'Keeffe and Danny Sutcliffe exchanged points for the Dubs to hold the minimum lead, 0-6 to 0-5, at the first water break.

Following the break it was Wexford who managed to pull away as Rory O'Connor chipped in with some excellent points, while Chin continued to punish indiscipline in the Dubs defence sending over a variety of frees, as Donal Burke frees managed to keep the visitors scoreboard ticking over, but it was Wexford who led 0-15 to 0-8 at the interval.

Dublin showed more urgency in their play on the resumption with full-back Eoghan O'Donnell driving his side on from defence with some darting long runs. Burke (free) and Fergal Whitley reduced the deficit with points, but it was Chin who managed to stem the flow of play with a pointed free.

Wexford still led 0-20 to 0-14 after forty-nine minutes when Dublin were handed a real lifeline. Cian Boland was fouled as he cut in on goal, resulting in ten minutes in the sin bin for sub Aidan Nolan. Burke sent the resulting penalty low past keeper Fanning to leave just three points separating the sides, 0-20 to 1-14, after fifty minutes.

Wexford claimed back the initiative through a Conal Flood point but with both Burke and Fanning exchanging pointed frees, it was Wexford who followed with successive points from Nolan and sub Mikie Dwyer to lead 0-24 to 1-16 with seven minutes remaining.

As the sides played down the clock content to see out the game, the final passage of seven minutes produced just a single point apiece, sub Conor Devitt on target for the eventual winners, while Dub sub Oisin O'Rourke had the final say with a pointed free, with Wexford comfortable enough winners in the end.

Wexford scorers: L Chin (7f) 0-10; M Fanning 0-4 frees; P Morris, R O'Connor 0-3 each; C Flood, D O'Keeffe, A Nolan, M Dwyer, C Devitt 0-1 each.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (1-0 pen, 9f) 1-10, D Sutliffe 0-2; C O'Callaghan, D Gray, R McBride, C Boland, F Whitely, O O'Rourke (f) 0-1 each.

Wexford: M Fanning; S Reck, L Ryan, C Flood; G Bailey, Joe O'Connor, S Murphy; L Og McGovern, D O'Keeffe; R O'Connor, C McDonald, P Morris; L Chin, Jack O'Connor, K Foley. Subs: C Firman for Reck (inj. 22), A Nolan for Foley (h.t.); M Dwyer for Jack O'Connor (44), C Devitt for Joe O'Connor (55), H Kehoe for Bailey (66).

Dublin: S Brennan; J Madden, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; D Gray, L Rushe, C Burke; R McBride, D Burke; D Sutcliffe, C Crummey, M Schutte; C Boland, R Hayes, D Keogh. Subs: F Whitely for Schutte (12), J Malone for Crummey (h.t.), P Smyth for Keogh (41), P Crummey for Sutcliffe (65), O O'Rourke for Donal Burke (70).

Referee: C McAllister (Cork).