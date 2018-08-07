Sport Hurling

Wexford referee James Owens set to take charge of All-Ireland hurling final

28 July 2018; Referee James Owens during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Galway and Clare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
James Owens has been confirmed as the referee for this year's All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Limerick.

The Wexford official previously took charge of the 2015 decider between Kilkenny and Galway and has also refereed All-Ireland minor, U21 and club finals.

Owens has taken charge of games involving both finalists this year, having been the man in the middle for Galway's drawn semi-final with Clare as well as Limerick's Munster round robin clashes with Cork and Clare.

Tipperary's Fergal Horgan, who took charge of last year's final, will be the standby referee while Sean Cleere (Kilkenny) will serve as the other linesman.

