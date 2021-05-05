Wexford players expect much more of themselves than ‘tame’ 2020, insists O’Keeffe

Wexford's Diarmuid O'Keeffe ahead of the return of the Allianz Hurling Leagues at the weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Wexford hurler Diarmuid O’Keeffe has decried their effort in 2020 to retain their Leinster title as being “as tame as probably anyone has come out with”.

The reigning champions succumbed easily to Galway in a Leinster semi-final before bowing out to a Tony Kelly-inspired Clare in a subsequent qualifier.

Such a flat effort last autumn prompted questions over the timing of Wexford’s preparations and O’Keeffe admits they had allowed for inter-county games going ahead much earlier in the season.

“We just didn’t perform at all,” he acknowledges. “It was flat, they were stale performances. You were really trying to get back into the mindset of challenging yourself to 2019 again and trying to lift yourself a little bit more, trying to dig in that way.

“On a personal level, you just want to forget your performances, they were so below par. I expect so much more from myself and I know the lads do as well as a team to try and rise above that and come good again this year.”

The St Anne’s man touched on the scheduling issue and feels many of their players hit form earlier in the summer with their clubs as Wexford ran their hurling championships first.

“Probably the standout thing was we probably anticipated games to be coming back sooner than what they did. So we were trying to keep our fitness levels up during the lockdown, probably a bit earlier than other teams might have had.

“We just anticipated the games would be coming back sooner than what they did. And probably pushed a bit too hard at the beginning.

“As a result, when games did come back, we were greeted with club championship first. Some of the lads probably reckon they had a better campaign with their clubs than they did in their county campaign and hit form earlier in the season than when the Galway and the Clare games came around.”

Within hours of their defeat to Clare, manager Davy Fitzgerald had committed for a fifth year.

“He played his cards well in that sense that he only lasted a couple of hours and he said, ‘I’m 100pc committed to 2021,’” recalls O’Keeffe. “And that gave the players a little bit of... we didn’t have to worry, because in previous years it was, ‘Will Davy/won’t Davy come back?’ That was it. We knew where we stood.”

O’Keeffe admits he has found the solitary existence of training without colleagues a difficult one and consequently his admiration for individual sportspeople has risen.

“Every GAA player is in a team environment for so long, all of your life since you were a young lad, now you’re coming in and were training the last few months on your own.

“It’s almost like a boxer in some ways, it’s you on your own, you’re trying to push yourself by yourself, you don’t have anyone else digging in and getting your shoulder behind the wheel as well.

“There’s only so many four- and five-kilometre runs you can do, I know even from last March and April when the first lockdown came, I was running on the roads around Wexford town at the time. I was genuinely broke up. I just couldn’t do it anymore.

“I had to try and find a grass area to go running. As I said, it’s kind of you and your own thoughts, just pushing yourself the whole time. It’s far from easy. It’s a great skill for people in a single sport like boxing or rowing or running or whatever it may be, that they’re just able to motivate themselves consistently on their own.”

On a personal level, the primary schoolteacher is satisfied with the shortened three-week run-in to the league this weekend.

“I was eager to get going sooner rather than later. I think the ratio of training to matches as it is, is nearly too much.”

Irish Independent