Wexford pip Kilkenny to win first Leinster in 15 years - As it happened
It is Leinster hurling final day at Croke Park as Kilkenny take on Wexford. The game throws in at 4pm and you can follow the action in our live blog.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Eoin Kelly: 'Tipperary's devastating attack enough to blitz Limerick in Munster final'
- 'Just get out there and try your bloody best' - Wexford legend hoping Davy's men can take down Cody's Cats
- 'I was probably struggling a little bit to stay going' - Tipp star Brendan Maher on his long road to recovery