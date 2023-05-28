Wexford manager Darragh Egan says he doesn’t know if he will remain in his post after great escape

Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan has said he is not sure if he will be involved with the county in 2024.

Speaking after his side's dramatic win over Kilkenny, a fourth in seven years over their rivals that ensured Liam MacCarthy Cup survival, the Tipperary man said he feels he has something to offer Wexford or another inter-county team in the future.

"I don’t know. I don’t make the decisions. I absolutely love hurling. I absolutely love this group. I have my wife Sarah and the three boys at home and they are a massive support to me," he said.

“I really think I have something to offer to whatever team I am with, but particularly this group of players. We have a good bond, we have built a good bond.

“People have tried everything to break it between poor results and outside noise, but you know I really, really think I have something to offer," he reiterated.

“No matter where I am next year I think I have something to offer the inter-county game and we will see how that pans out over the next few months.

"Lots of people would hope that I go up the road tonight and never come back down it but that’s alright too. I have thick skin and I am well able for all that stuff.”

Egan credited his players for being able to block out the "noise" in the county in recent weeks.

"Some of our performances, some of our play, during the year was just not good enough and that’s fair and we will take that on the chin. But there is a lot of underhand and silly stuff going on the last few weeks as well," he claimed.

“Our character, our tactics, our set-up, our fitness everything was questioned and do you know what they had every right to after forfeiting a 17-point loss (against Westmeath) last week.

“They had every right to have a cut off us, but I think it is a lesson for people down here. You need to not get too low with the bad losses and not get too high with the wins.

“The group did well to block it out during the week and thankfully the Wexford people voted with their feet today,. They came and they supported the team. There was an unbelievable roar there all the way through that game.

“In fairness, the people could have stayed away, but by Jesus they didn’t and they really, really got us over the line.”

And there was rich praise for Lee Chin for the leadership he showed throughout as he hit 1-10.

“He literally dived on every ball that came near him. He fought and he hurt himself and that’s what leaders and captains do. People need to cut him a bit of slack over the last few weeks. He hasn’t been good and he acknowledges that but the man had a Grade 2 AC tear about two or three weeks ago and he is only barely coming right for that. I would say he will be sore for a week or ten days now but I’m sure once the (Faqythe) Harriers get going he will be back and ready for action. He was immense there.

“The boys can go away and have their good club championship now and they can maybe think differently about 2024. We probably slept walked into 2023 after nearly getting to an All-Ireland semi-final last year," said Egan.

“And we were always chasing our tail between injuries and lads not in good form, it probably hurt us all throughout the season.

“It’s a good ending but a disappointing one that we are not challenging for a bigger stake here today.”

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng admitted disappointment at not controlling the game better after going eight points clear.

"In the first half the injuries didn't help. Unfortunately for the three lads, it's unusual for three to be gone in that short space of time," Lyng conceded.

"It disrupted the play a bit but still it's no excuse, we have a really strong panel and we had enough time to sort that out but disappointed, we have to dust ourselves off and focus on two weeks."